KTR extends financial aid to MBBS student to pursue her studies

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday extended financial support to MBBS student to pursue her studies.



Tirupati Anusha, a resident of Borabanda in Hyderabad is pursuing MBBS in Kyrgyzstan. Anusha who secured 95 marks in the three years of her MBBS course returned home due to the pandemic. As the financial state of the family turned worse, Anusha began selling vegetables to support her family while her father is working as a watchman.

The minister who learned about the struggle of Anusha who had lost all hopes to pursue her studies lent his helping hand by providing financial support for her education.

The girl met the minister on Wednesday who handed over a cheque to her, funding education abroad and also promised all support from the government. Anusha and family thanked the minister for supporting her education.