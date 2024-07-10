Live
- “Maa Oori Polimera” franchise announces third installment
- Guntur: Collector, SP inspect sand stock points
- Alliance University to Host International School Leaders’ Summit 3.0
- Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse shine in first single ‘Sitar’ from ‘Mr Bachchan’
- Tech creating new challenges: President Droupadi Murmu
- Harmony with nature need of the hour: Murmu
- SC seeks Odisha govt reply on Dara remission plea
- TDP MLA Boggala Dastagiri and Election Observers Meet Nara Lokesh
- Vedangi aims to smash global cycle speed record
- Aadi Saikumar's 'Shanmukha' First Look Poster Unveiled
Just In
KTR fires defection salvo at Rahul
New Delhi / Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his stand on defections in...
New Delhi / Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his stand on defections in Telangana, stating that defecting MLAs from other parties while advocating for protecting the Constitution kill the spirit of the Constitution.
Addressing a press conference along with senior leaders KR Suresh Reddy and T Harish Rao in New Delhi on Tuesday, KTR alleged double standards by Rahul Gandhi on defections. He recalled Rahul Gandhi’s grand promises in the Paanch Nyay document to strengthen anti-defection laws, yet now in Telangana,
Congress is engaging in unjust practices. In a speech at Tukkuguda in Hyderabad, Rahul Gandhi stated that the membership of defectors would be terminated, yet at the very same stage, BRS MLAs defected to Congress.