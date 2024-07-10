KTR fires defection salvo at Rahul

New Delhi / Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his stand on defections in Telangana, stating that defecting MLAs from other parties while advocating for protecting the Constitution kill the spirit of the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference along with senior leaders KR Suresh Reddy and T Harish Rao in New Delhi on Tuesday, KTR alleged double standards by Rahul Gandhi on defections. He recalled Rahul Gandhi’s grand promises in the Paanch Nyay document to strengthen anti-defection laws, yet now in Telangana,

Congress is engaging in unjust practices. In a speech at Tukkuguda in Hyderabad, Rahul Gandhi stated that the membership of defectors would be terminated, yet at the very same stage, BRS MLAs defected to Congress.