KTR flays Congress, says defeat of BRS in the election was a positive outcome
KTR, the former minister, criticized the Congress government in Telangana, making satirical comments about defeating them in the Malkajgiri constituency in the upcoming parliamentary elections. He also stated that the defeat of BRS in the election was a positive outcome.
KTR attended a meeting in Uppal Constituency with BRS leaders. During the meeting, KTR expressed his belief that if there is enthusiasm and motivation in the Uppal constituency, BRS will be in power. He claimed that the victory in Malkajgiri would be theirs in the next parliamentary elections. KTR accused the Congress of making empty promises, stating that people were deceived by their false pledges. KTR asserted that the Congress government only talks about their plans but fails to take any action.
KTR warned that if the promises made by the Congress are not fulfilled within 100 days, it will be a disaster. He criticised Congress leader Revanth Reddy for his speech, stating that he speaks without distinguishing between big and small matters. KTR highlighted their own party's approach, stating that while they may criticize like Revanth, they do so with civility. KTR concluded by stating that the results of the assembly elections were favorable for their party and that the people are aware of the Congress' governance.