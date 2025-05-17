KTR, Harish meet, lay rumours to rest

Hyderabad: In the wake of rumours of rift in the party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao met senior leader T Harish Rao at the latter’s residence on Friday in what is seen as a damage control measure.

This sudden meeting assumed significance in the wake of reports of Harish Rao being sidelined in the party. It was also rumoured that he was not given any responsibility for the Silver Jubilee meeting of the party organised at Elukaturthy near Warangal recently. There were also speculations that Harish Rao, known as the party’s trouble-shooter, was contemplating to quit the BRS. Further, there were rumours that he would launch his own political party. However, the trouble-shooter has recently put to rest all these speculations by stating that he was a disciplined soldier of the BRS and he was ready to work under KTR. In a recent media interaction, he urged political leaders to stop ‘cheap politics’ on this.

On Friday, both KTR and Harish Rao had a one-to-one discussion for about two hours to put a full-stop to the rumours that there were any differences between them. Sources close to the BRS top leader said that both the leaders had discussion on the Kaleshwaram project issue as PC Ghosh Commission, which carried an inquiry into the multipurpose irrigation project, might submit its report in two weeks.

The duo also discussed the upcoming Cabinet meeting scheduled for May 19.

It is learnt that the Cabinet would also discuss the Kaleshwaram project.

Sources said that the leaders had a discussion on how to move forward on the issue.Sources further said that the BRS working president had thanked Harish Rao for his gesture that he would work under KTR.

It is learnt that both the leaders would meet party chief K Chandrashekar Rao within a day or two.