KTR Heads to ACB Office, Telangana Bhavan Under Tight Security

Hyderabad: Former Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has left his residence at Orion Villas in Rayadurg and is en route to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office. The high-profile visit comes as KTR prepares to appear for questioning in connection with the Formula-E case. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader is expected to attend the ACB office for an inquiry, along with key figures involved in the case.

KTR, who has been named as the primary accused (A1) in the case, is joined by Aravind Kumar (A2) and B.L.N. Reddy (A3). The investigation into the Formula-E case has gathered significant attention, with the involvement of high-ranking officials and political leaders.

Earlier this morning, KTR was seen heading towards Telangana Bhavan, where heavy police deployment has been arranged for security. The area near the Telangana Bhavan has been cordoned off with police barricades, reflecting the importance of the day's events.

In addition to KTR, ACB officials, including DG Vijay Kumar and Director Tarun, are expected to be present at the office for the ongoing inquiry. Authorities have implemented a stringent security arrangement around the ACB office, with heavy police presence ensuring smooth operations during the investigation.

As KTR makes his way to the ACB office, speculations surrounding his role in the case continue to grow. Further updates will be shared as the situation unfolds.