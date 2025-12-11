KTR hits out at Cong govt for peddling lies on devpt

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao took a swipe at the Congress government on Wednesday, asserting that no amount of false propaganda could conceal the significant development achieved by Telangana in the past decade under former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he welcomed the positive remarks made by guests at the recent Telangana Rising Global Summit, an event organised by the current State government.

Rama Rao specifically highlighted independent endorsements made at the summit. He cited comments from former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair regarding the State’s growth, as well as former Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao’s acknowledgement of Telangana’s strong growth trajectory under the previous BRS regime. He stated that these independent views reaffirmed the growth story built under Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership.

“Truth has a way of asserting itself,” he remarked, adding that petty politics could not undermine Chandrashekhar Rao’s crucial role in achieving Statehood and guiding Telangana’s development.

Recalling the State’s formation in 2014, Rama Rao said Telangana began its journey carrying the aspirations of 3.5 crore people and went on to become one of India’s top-performing states. He stated that the State’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had tripled and its per capita income now ranked among the highest in the country.