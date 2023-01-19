KTR in panel discussion on Biotech Revolution at WEF 

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that the problems facing the healthcare sector worldwide could be solved through mutual cooperation.

The minister, who attended the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, participated in the panel discussion on the Biotech Revolution. KTR shared his thoughts on the landscape of potential for biotech revolution in the fields of medicine, food, and materials. Elaborating further on mutual cooperation, Rao said that Covid gave an opportunity to tackle the menace of non-communicable diseases. He said he was confident that the global financial platform would provide the opportunity to work with leading biotechnologists and technology companies. He expressed hope that the aworld will yield dividends.

The KTR said that the true potential of technology has not yet fully emerged. He said that if advanced technology is added to science, many problems can be easily solved. He said that along with the preparation of better and more accurate medicines, safe methods would be available in healthcare. Rao said that although science and technology had made tremendous progress over the years, they have not been able to use biotechnology to detect climate change. The power of industrial biotechnology to provide a definitive solution to climate change is being underestimated.

Rama Rao explained that his government was trying to provide better results to the world by combining biology with technology, and life sciences with data sciences. He spoke about job creation in the biotech sector and emphasized that 50 per cent of India's population was below 27 years of age and 65 per cent was below 35 years of age. He said that India was full of enthusiastic youth but many underestimate the change these youth can bring.