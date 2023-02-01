KTR inaugurates first ever KG to PG institute

Siricilla: State IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao along with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and NAFSCOB and TSCAB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao took part in the inauguration of the first ever KG to PG educational institution in Gambhiraopet mandal headquarters in the district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister T Rama Rao said that during CM KCR's visit to Gambhiraopet mandal in September 2004, he stated that the Telangana state would be separate, and they would ensure KG to PG in a single campus. As a result, the Chief Minister's dream was about to be fulfilled with the first KG to PG educational institution in Gambhiraopet mandal. He said the Telangana was a new State but progressing on all front and emerging as a role model in several welfare schemes and developmental works. As part of the reforms, the CM had decentralised the administration and formed new districts to ensure the administration as the reach of the people.

He said that knowledge and education is the only wealth which is indestructible and cannot be stolen said the Minister. He thanked Divi's laboratories and MRF for their gesture to take up the KG to PG school as part of their CSR programme, he thanked Konduru Sanketh, who is the son of TSCAB chairman K Ravinder Rao, for his initiatives in the construction of the institutions with all facilities and dining hall to accommodate 1,000 people at a time.

Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the Gambhiraopeta KG to PG institutions would emerge as role model for the Telangana state. Stating that the state was progressing on the education front under the leadership of the CM KCR, she said that they had decided to modernize 26,000 schools at a cost of Rs 7,300 crore in three phases as part of "mana vooru – mana badi".

Mr Konduru Ravinder Rao said that it is very proud moment for the people of the Gambhiraopet mandal to possess the first ever KG to PG educational institutions at one centre.He added that Telangana state emerged as role model in several aspects in the implementation of welfare schemes and developmental works. MLC Raghotham Reddy, ZP chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna, Collector Anuraag Jayanthi, CESS chairman Ch Rama Rao, TS powerloom development corporation chairman Guduri Praveen, Rythu bandhu samithi chairman Gaddam Narsaiah, DEO Radhakishan and others were also present.