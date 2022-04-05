KTR inaugurates Jamp Pharmaceuticals facility

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the 1st facility of Jamp Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd outside Canada in Genome Valley. The facility is being established with a total investment of Rs. 250 Cr and total employment of around 200 people. The facility is designed to cater solid oral dosage form, powders, topicals, nasal delivery & liquid oral pharmaceutical products for regulated markets.

Taking to his Twitter handle, KTR tweeted "Happy to know that the leadership of Jamp Pharma systematically evaluated various locations in India and around the world and found Genome Valley to be the most attractive location for establishing their operations outside Canada".

He also tweeted "inaugurated the first facility of Jamp Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. outside Canada in @GenomeValley, Hyderabad".





He added "This is indeed a testament to the overall ecosystem for life sciences in Telangana and also the pro-business policies of the Telangana Government".

Adding further KTR tweeted "I would like to point out that Hyderabad continues to consolidate its leadership position in life sciences and Genome Valley continues to be the most preferred investment destination for companies globally".