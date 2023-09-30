KTR inaugurates municipal park at Lakaram Tank bund in Khammam, lauds NTR

Telangana state IT and Industries Minister KTR recently expressed that Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) is an idol for Telugu people worldwide. During an event held at Lakaram Tankbund in Khammam, Minister KTR, along with Minister Puvvada Ajay, unveiled a statue of NTR and inaugurated the newly constructed NTR park, which cost Rs. 1.37 crores.

During his address at the event, Minister KTR highlighted the significance of NTR in Telugu history. He stated that NTR was the only leader who acknowledged and represented the presence of Telugu people in India. KTR emphasized that NTR's impact on people's minds was profound, comparing him to revered figures like Rama and Krishna. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to unveil NTR's statue and mentioned that he feels fortunate to bear the name Taraka Rama Rao, as it holds power in itself.



Drawing inspiration from NTR, KTR also mentioned how Telangana's existence has been advocated by Chief Minister KCR throughout the country. KTR assured that just like NTR, CM KCR will achieve remarkable success, possibly even surpassing NTR's achievements in South India, including his hat-trick of electoral victories.