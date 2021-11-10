KTR inaugurates ZPHS in Bibipet

Kamareddy: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao hailed noted businessman and philanthropist Subhash Reddy for the latter's contribution to the development of infrastructure in Government High School in Bibipet village in the district. KTR added that Subhash Reddy will always be an inspiration to others.

KTR inaugurated the upgraded high school in the presence of Subhash Reddy and Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy here on Tuesday. The Minister said the businessman-turned-social activist has mobilised Rs 1.20 crore and created a corpus fund to develop the school on international standards.

He assured to upgrade the high school as junior college soon. He said the Telangana government is developing residential school system to provide quality education by incorporating modern infrastructure in schools and the Bibipeta High School is ideally equipped with all modern facilities. Minister KT Rama Rao suggested that everyone should do their part to participate in social service activities to the best of their ability. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is focused on developing sectors like education and medicine and the government would work in a step-by-step solution to the problems. KTR assured to transform the primary school in Konapur as a top primary school.

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said Subhash Reddy is providing education to the people of Janagon and Bibipeta. Stating that Gurukul schools are competing with private schools in the State in providing quality teaching, Sabita said that Telangana students will be trained to compete with others across the world. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy lauded Subhash Reddy for contributing to the corpus fund for school maintenance with the help of alumni.

MP BB Patil, Government Whip Gampa Govardhan, ZP Chairperson Shobha, District Collector Jitesh V Patil, ZP Vice-Chairman Prem Kumar, local public representatives and officials were present on the occasion.