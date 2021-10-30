KTR invites French bizmen to invest in Telangana

Hyderabad: Information Technology and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has invited French businessmen to explore the investment opportunities in Telangana as the State was willing to develop a dedicated industrial cluster for French companies, particularly Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the State.

Delivering a key note address at Ambition India Business Forum in Paris, the Minister spoke about the investor-friendly policies and the industrial ecosystem prevailing in the State. The session topic of the prestigious conference was: 'Growth: Drafting the future of Indo-French relations in the post-Covid era.'

"While national policies are indeed the prerogative of the Central government, in our federal structure, the States also enjoy considerable autonomy in multiple operational issues like allotment of land, providing approvals and permissions, helping the companies get trained manpower, preferential procurement policies, etc," the Minister said.

Talking about TSiPASS, KT Rama Rao said, "We (Telangana) are the most progressive State in the country. Our policy allows for self-certification and also promises 15-day clearances by statute. And if we don't deliver within the 15-day window, on the 16th day, it's deemed approved."

"Telangana has a large land bank of about 200 thousand acres with the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation. All these lands are very strategically located and have the best of high-quality infrastructure like power, water, waste disposal, connectivity etc," he said.

The Minister also spoke about Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and stated that the government would train people at its own cost, transforming them into quality human resources. "The companies that intended to invest in India can mention what other States are offering. Telangana will meet their offer, if not, beat their offer," he added.