KTR keeps his promise, provides job to girl

Nalgonda: Minister for IT KT Rama Rao kept his promise made to a girl Karishma during his padayatra in Nalgonda town on December-31, 2021.

On Tuesday, Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy handed over the letter of appointment as ANM in Gurrampode of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency to Karishma in the presence of her mother Andalu at MLA's camp office in Nalgonda.

It is to mention here that IT Minister KTR along with Minister Jagadish Reddy and local MLA Bhupal Reddy took up Padayatra in Nalgonda on December 31, 2021 to chalk out plans for town development.

During his padayatra, he interacted with Karishma who was selling flowers at roadside near NTR statue circle and inquired about her education and family background.

KTR was moved when she told that she did ANM and her father Salver Lingaiah worked as reporter and died accidentally three years ago and informed that she is forced to sell flowers for the livelihood of her family. She urged KTR to provide employment to her to rescue her family.

After knowing Karishma family's pitiful life, KTR instructed district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil for necessary action and Karishma got ANM job at Gurrampode within thirty days of KTR's direction. Karishma along with her two sisters and mother Andalu expressed their gratitude to Minister KTR over his noble gesture and also to MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy.