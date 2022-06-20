KTR lambasts Centre over Agnipath row

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday hinting at the gaping holes in the announcement of Agnipath scheme by the union government, wondered whether the announcement was just a ruse to divert the country's attention from the allegations on Modi-Adani corruption nexus in Sri Lanka.

"Was #AgnipathScheme announcement just a ruse to divert India's attention from #Srilanka allegations on Modi – Adani corruption nexus? #JustAsking (sic)" he questioned on Twitter.

He ridiculed the statements being made by the BJP leaders to defend the scheme and pointed out that a Union Cabinet Minister in the BJP-led government at the Centre says that Agnipath scheme can help youth in being employed as drivers, electricians, barbers and washermen.

"Yet another bright BJP leader says he will employ #Agniveers as security guards! And you blame the youth that they don't understand you Modi ji (sic)?" he asked the Prime Minister.

Earlier too,amid the protests against the Centre's new 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment of defence personnel creating Hungama and chaos in several parts of the country, ITMinister KT Rama Rao stated that the agitation indicates the unemployment problem in the country.

The violent protests against #AgniveerScheme is an eye-opener & acute indicator of the magnitude of unemployment crisis in the country



Pehle Desh ke Kisan Ke Saath खिलवाड़ Aur Ab Desh ke Jawan Ke Saath खिलवाड़



From One Rank - One Pension to proposed No Rank - No Pension! — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 17, 2022





"The violent protests against #AgniveerScheme is an eye-opener & acute indicator of the magnitude of unemployment crisis in the country Pehle Desh ke Kisan Ke Saath ??????? Aur Ab Desh ke Jawan Ke Saath ??????? From One Rank – One Pension to proposed No Rank – No Pension!," tweeted KTR.

It is to mention here, the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme which is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. Under the scheme, young persons will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as "Agniveer" for a period of four years, including training period.