KTR Laments Puvvada’s Defeat, Criticizes Congress Ministers Over Flood Response

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) expressed disappointment over the defeat of former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar in the recent elections, stating that Khammam witnessed significant development under the BRS regime.

Speaking on the current situation in Khammam, KTR criticized the Congress government and its ministers from the district for their failure during recent floods. He pointed out that despite having three ministers from Khammam, none of them were effective in handling the crisis.

KTR accused the Congress leaders of lacking the urgency to act, stating that they did not even consider deploying a helicopter to rescue a family trapped in the floods. He condemned their inaction and questioned their commitment to the people of Khammam.

His remarks come as BRS continues to challenge the Congress government’s handling of governance and disaster management in Telangana.