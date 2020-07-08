KTR launches Prathima mobile hospital in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: "It is not possible for the people to live in their houses without coming out and doing their jobs fearing coronavirus until vaccine is found. Along with the government, people also should fight to face this unusual situation, which the entire world is facing at the moment," stated IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. On Wednesday, he inaugurated the mobile hospital introduced by Prathima Medical College in Karimnagar.



Appreciating the management of Prathima Medical College for introducing Mobile Hospital and for distributing one crore masks to the people, the Minister said governments of any State is not responsible for the present chaotic situation and people should not forget that the entire world is facing this threat and they should face it.

KTR opined no one can say how many people will die with coronavirus and how many will lose their jobs due to the economic crisis in the State. Around 23,000 cases were registered in the State till date, but death rate is very low and the number of persons, who died, was around 300 only. Pointing out that Opposition leaders are criticising the government for the pandemic, he said this is not the time for politics.

"They are alleging that the government is hiding the data and not conducting corona tests. But how the government can hide the death of the persons," he questioned.

There are some loopholes, which the government is admitting, and is trying to rectify them. The Opposition also must come with good suggestions for the sake of public. It is evident that golden days are ahead for health sector in the country, he opined.

Health Minister Eatala Rajendar said though human beings think they can dominate nature. But the present situation is the best example which shows what happens when nature gets angry. Opposition leaders have criticised that the government is investing crores of rupees for water on Pranahitha project, but it is for public benefit, he stated. Pointing out the criticism that the State government is not conducting corona tests, Rajendar affirmed that the government is conducting the tests as per the guidelines issued by ICMR.

'There are 22 medical colleges across the State and the government has already established 15,000 beds in case of emergency in all the hospitals. But it is the responsibility of private medical colleges to work in accordance with the government. Very soon, guidelines will be issued to private medical colleges regarding the treatment to be provided for corona patients, he added.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, former MP and vice-president of State Planning Commission Boinapalli Vinod Kumar, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Chairman and Managing Director of Prathima Groups B Srinivas Rao, TRS leaders Mohammad Sajid Khan and K Mallikarjun were present along with others.