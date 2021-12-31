KTR lays foundation stone for IT hub in Nalgonda

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao on Friday laid foundation stone for IT hub in the premises of government polytechnic college Nalgonda town. The minister also inaugurated SC, ST hostels in the town.



The IT hub is expected to provide employment opportunities to 3,000 youth. The government is set to complete the IT hub in the next 18 months.



Locals party leaders held a bike rally in Nalgonda to welcome the minister KT Rama Rao. After inspecting development works in Nalgonda and the minister will visit the MLA Gadari Kishore's house and console the family members over the demise of Gadari Maraiah, the MLA's father who passed away on December 17.

KT Rama Rao along with other ministers will participate in a review meeting with the public representatives and officials at the collectorate on the development of municipality.