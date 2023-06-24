Live
- Supermarket trolleys with ECG sensors can help prevent stroke risk: Study
- Germs in dentures can lead to pneumonia: Study
- TS Govt to extend full support to Election Commission
- SAFF Championship 2023: Kuwait register 4-0 win over Pakistan, move closer to semi-finals
- Second Arrest in Threat Case Against Udupi MLA
- Some respite to Udupi due to rains
- Modi To blow Poll Bugle in MP on June 27
- Dulquer Salmaan's portrayal as the 'King' is refreshingly intense and leaves a lasting impression
- KTR meets Piyush Goyal in New Delhi
- Sparsa puts girls education under the spotlight
KTR meets Piyush Goyal in New Delhi
Highlights
Telangana IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao met union minister Of Textiles and Commerce Piyush Goyal in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum...
Telangana IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao met union minister Of Textiles and Commerce Piyush Goyal in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum requesting to clear the pending state issues.
KTR requested the union minister the allotment of an additional 20 lakh mts Parboiled fortified Rice target for the State for Rabi 2022-23.This development comes as an outcome of Telangana State’s exceptional delivery in Paddy Cultivation & Procurement.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS