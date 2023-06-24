KTR meets Piyush Goyal in New Delhi

Telangana IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao met union minister Of Textiles and Commerce Piyush Goyal in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum requesting to clear the pending state issues.

KTR requested the union minister the allotment of an additional 20 lakh mts Parboiled fortified Rice target for the State for Rabi 2022-23.This development comes as an outcome of Telangana State’s exceptional delivery in Paddy Cultivation & Procurement.