KTR opposes promotion of Hindi

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao opposed the promotion of Hindi as suggested by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

Taking to X, KTR asked, “Why exactly do we need increased Hindi acceptance Amit Shah Ji? Why not increased promotion of Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Oriya, and Gujarati? Hindi is one among the 22 official languages of India. Why only push Hindi? Linguistic diversity is one of the biggest strengths of India and language chauvinism will be our bane.”

