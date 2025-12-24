KTR pans Cong govt; says Revanth, Uttam ‘clueless’on river waters

Hyderabad: Allegingthat both Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy lack knowledge about river waters, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Tuesday that the notices issued to party leaders were mere drama to avoid answering questions raised by their party chief, KCR.

Continuing his scathing attack on the Congress government, Rama Rao said that both these leaders had zero knowledge on the irrigation projects. Addressing a felicitation meeting of newly elected sarpanches, deputy sarpanches and ward members at the BRS party office in Nalgonda, Rao congratulated the grassroots representatives and said their victory has infused renewed confidence and energy into the party.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government was indulging in diversionary politics and case dramas only because it had failed to answer the serious questions raised by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on irrigation projects and governance.

He challenged the Chief Minister to stop leaking stories from behind the scenes and come openly before the cameras to declare what cases he intends to file. “You are the Home Minister as well. If you have courage, come forward and speak directly instead of hiding behind chit-chats and leaks,” KTR said.

KTR asserted that while KCR has been strongly fighting for Telangana’s rightful share in Krishna waters, the Congress government had neither the competence nor the courage to respond.

He accused the government of deliberately obstructing key irrigation projects such as the Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. “When BRS completed 90 per cent of the work, this government has wasted two years without completing even the remaining 10 per cent,” he said, adding that failure to submit DPRs and attempts to reduce project scope amount to betrayal of Telangana’s interests.

Calling upon party cadres, KTR urged them to remain focused like Arjuna aiming at the bird’s eye, with complete attention on questioning the Congress government over its unfulfilled ‘420 promises’. He made it clear that BRS will not be intimidated by threats or cases and will continue its fight in the public domain until justice is delivered to Telangana’s farmers.