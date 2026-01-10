KTR questions Rahul Gandhi’s silence on MANUU land issue

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi break his silence regarding the Telangana government’s decision to resume 50 acres of land from the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

A delegation of students from the university met Rama Rao at his Nandi Nagar residence to seek support for their cause. The students warned that they would intensify their protests unless the state government abandons its plan to take over the university land. This follows a recent show-cause notice sent by revenue authorities to the MANUU Registrar, questioning why vacant land in Manikonda village should not be resumed on the grounds that it has remained unused for its allotted purpose.

Criticising the Congress leadership, KT Rama Rao questioned how Rahul Gandhi, who presents himself as a champion of minority rights, could remain silent when a prominent minority institution is being targeted. "Is this the 'Mohabbat ki Dukan'?" he asked, mockingly referring to the Congress leader’s famous slogan.

The BRS leader alleged a pattern of land grabs by the current administration. He pointed out that the government had previously taken 100 acres from the Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University for the new High Court complex and had attempted to auction 400 acres belonging to Hyderabad Central University (HCU).