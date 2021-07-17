Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

KTR releases Karadeepika of TRS schemes authored by PL Srinivas

KTR releases Karadeepika of TRS schemes authored by PL Srinivas
x

KTR releases Karadeepika of TRS schemes authored by PL Srinivas

Highlights

TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday released a book ‘Karadeepika’ which provides an insight on the welfare schemes and development activities of TRS government authored by senior leader from the city PL Srinivas

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday released a book 'Karadeepika' which provides an insight on the welfare schemes and development activities of TRS government authored by senior leader from the city PL Srinivas.

The minister released the book at Pragathi Bhavan in the presence of party leaders including MLA KP Vivekanand, Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, MLCs Shambhipur Raju, K Navin Rao and PL Srinivas.

PL Srinivas said that this book provides the information on the welfare schemes and development activities TRS Government achieved after coming into power for the second time in the year 2020-2021.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X