KTR releases Karadeepika of TRS schemes authored by PL Srinivas

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday released a book 'Karadeepika' which provides an insight on the welfare schemes and development activities of TRS government authored by senior leader from the city PL Srinivas.

The minister released the book at Pragathi Bhavan in the presence of party leaders including MLA KP Vivekanand, Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, MLCs Shambhipur Raju, K Navin Rao and PL Srinivas.

PL Srinivas said that this book provides the information on the welfare schemes and development activities TRS Government achieved after coming into power for the second time in the year 2020-2021.