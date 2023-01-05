KTR responds to Kamareddy Master plan row, says farmers objections will be considered

Telangana Minister KTR responded to the objections of Kamareddy Master Plan. He conducted the Urban Progress Conference at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Centre in Hyderabad. On this occasion, KTR inquired about the situation in Kamareddy district from the additional collector of that district.



KTR said that only the draft of the master plan was given and made it clear that the government's decision will be from the people's point of view. He announced that if there are any objections, the government will make changes in the draft and made clear that requests and objections will be taken into consideration. He advised to explain everything to the people who are worried that 500 acres are going to industrial zone.

Stating that the suicide of farmer came to his notice through newspaper, KTR said that government does not want to trouble the farmers. He said that the master plan was made for the development of structural cities and towns. KTR stated that the master plan should be in favour of the people.