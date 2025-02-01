KTR seeks report from corporators on BRS’ 10-yr rule

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday asked the party’s municipal chairpersons to be among the people by submitting a report on the development done by the BRS government during the last ten years.

He was speaking in the felicitation programme of the Municipal Chairmen at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. Rama Rao said that the municipalities were like cesspools before the BRS came into power. There was a popular saying in the municipality ‘Baldiya... Khaya Piya Chaldiya...’ but after the government was formed, KCR directed the government to work with a special vision for the development of cities. That is why we have undertaken many programmes to comprehensively develop cities, which are economic engines.

Rama Rao said that the efforts made by some countries to promote urbanisation had failed. It is not possible to expand cities, but governments have the opportunity to comprehensively develop them. That is why the BRS government had worked in that direction for ten years. “We have presented the work done in the form of development reports to the public. The development of cities that took place over ten years could not have been achieved through dialogues alone.