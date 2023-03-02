KTR sends best wishes to Andhra Pradesh for Global Investor Summit

Telangana Municipal and Urban Development Minister KTR tweeted on AP Global Investor Summit and wished the investor summit in Visakhapatnam to be successful. KTR said on Twitter that Telugu states should be the best states in the country.



The Telangana minister wrote on his Twitter handle, "Good luck to our younger brother Vizag & sister state AP as they conduct their Global Investors Summit I wish them the very best.May both Telugu speaking states prosper and be the best in India,"

Good luck to our younger brother Vizag & sister state AP as they conduct their Global Investors Summit



I wish them the very best 👍



May both Telugu speaking states prosper and be the best in India pic.twitter.com/v6UhGlZ7qP — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 2, 2023





Meanwhile, corporate giants are reaching Visakhapatnam to participate in the Global Investor Summit (GIS) which is being held with the aim of attracting huge investments and creating employment to Andhra Pradesh. It is noteworthy that more than 4,000 registrations were registered on Wednesday to participate in the Visakha Summit and reached 12,000 till now.

The Andhra Pradesh government is organizing this conference with the aim of attracting real investments on March 3 and 4. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's schedule is confirmed to participate in Global Investors Summit.