KTR slams Bandi Sanjay in Husnabad, calls cadre to work for Vinod Kumar's victory

Telangana Minister for Municipal and Urban Development K Taraka Ramarao on KTR took a dig at BJP state president Bandi Sanjay saying that the people of Karimnagar are unfortunate to have thr latter as their MP. He said that people are not able to understand what the MP speaks and enraged over him for resorting to politics in the name of religion.



KTR spoke at BRS Praja ashirwad Sabha in Husnabad, Siddipet District after laying foundation for development activities. KTR asked that MP candidate Vinod along with MLA Satish should win with a huge majority in thr coming elections.

Minister said tha Telangana government is taking steps to ensure that every farm field is received water fir irrigation by constructing Kaleswaram project and thus eradicating the drought.