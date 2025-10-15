KTR slams Congress, calls criticism of Sunitha’s emotions ‘immoral’

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the criticism by Congress leaders, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said that Congress leaders who criticised Maganti Sunitha's emotions were "immoral people." The BRS leader said, “Society is seeing how shameless Congress leaders are who criticise her feelings. Maganti Sunitha got emotional that she lost a big person in the family but got a big family like Jubilee Hills. It is outrageous that Congress leaders are making such comments and slandering on this issue. It has not even been six months since her husband died. As a woman, shouldn't she feel the pain and anguish of losing the head of the family?” He further stated, "Filing an illegal election case against Maganti Gopinath’s daughter is also proof of the Congress party's immoral politics. It is a matter of grave condemnation that Congress leaders are engaging in immoral politics on such issues.”