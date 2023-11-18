KTR slams Congress in Kamareddy, asks whether people want Dharani or Patwari system

KAMAREDDY: BRS Working President and Minister KTR addressed a road show in Kamareddy Constituency and asked the people whether they want Dharani or Patwari system.

Addressing the gathering, KTR took a dig at the Congress party manifesto and enraged over it saying that the grand old party wants to lift the Dharani portal and reintroduce the Patwari system. He referred to the Dharani portal as a better system and urged people to vote for BRS and the party, emphasizing that they are against the Patwari system.

However, KTR mentioned that there may be some difficulties in Dharani and assured that they would work together to resolve them instead of demolishing.

KTR highlighted the progress made under KCR's leadership and assured that with his presence, Kamareddy's development will take new heights.

Stating the KCR has concern and commitment for the development of Telangana and questioned whether Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi possess the same level of commitment. KTR appealed to the people to vote for KCR and promising that the development brought by KCR will reach every village, including the supply of water from the Kaleswaram project. He concluded by requesting the blessings of the people and their support in ensuring victory for the party.



