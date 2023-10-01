KTR slams PM Modi for broken promises on Palamuru Irrigation Project

Hyderabad: Industries Minister K Tarakrama Rao took to Twitter to protest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises made during the election campaign on Palamuru soil have not yet been fulfilled.



He recalled that the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had condemned the discrimination against the Palamuru irrigation project in a meeting in 2014. Modi had questioned the UPA Government as to whether they had fallen asleep ignoring Palamuru during their ten-year rule. KTR said that now another ten years have passed since the BJP Govt showed indifference to Mahabubnagar.

KTR said that people were recalling Modi's words from April 22, 2014, when he said: "Hundreds of youths have sacrificed themselves in Telangana. They are the sin of Congress. What does Telangana need now? Telangana should develop. Why are suicides of farmers happening here? If the farmers have water, they grow gold in the soil. Rahul Gandhi came yesterday. He promised to win the election and complete the Palamuru irrigation project. And what have you done in the last ten years? Are you ripe? Isn't your Congress government there? Why didn't you do it? They don't care about farmers. Don't know the pain. Help us... We will give water. We will provide electricity."

Minister KTR said that the people of Telangana were angry that Modi, who had spoken so much about Palamuru before becoming Prime Minister, had not paid attention to it after taking office. He referred to posters that had been put up in Mahabubnagar protesting Modi's visit, which said: "You have repeatedly insulted the birth of Telangana and you have no moral right to visit Telangana," he said.