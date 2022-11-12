KTR stresses on need of investigative journalism to eliminate hatred

Hyderabad: Alleging that divisive forces were triggering hatred among people in the guise of religion, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday called upon the media organisations and journalists to expose the conspiracies of such forces.

Speaking in a national seminar on the topic 'Media in Telangana: Past, Present and Future' organised by Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University in collaboration with the Media Academy of Telangana State in Hyderabad on Saturday, the IT Minister cited a few investigative stories that brought down governments in the past, the IT Minister said investigative journalism was missing in today's India.

Rama Rao said no media organisation in the country has dared to publish, debate or investigate to ascertain the facts when there were allegations by Sri Lanka's Energy department head that the department had to award a contract worth Rs.6,000 crore to Adani due to pressure from PM Narendra Modi on Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa.



Stating that the PM has been holding Mann Ki Baat for the last eight years, the IT Minister asked the journalists whether the PM had spoken to them in the last eight years.

Instead of rising inflation, rising rupee, high employment rate, and falling world hunger index from 55 to 107, Rama Rao said halal or non-halal meat and hijab were dominating the news.

Mentioning that his father Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inculcated the habit of reading newspapers in him for one and a half hours every day, Rama Rao said that he reads 13 newspapers daily to know what was news, facts and views.

No State in the country like Telangana has issued 19,000 accreditation cards to journalists, he said and compared with Gujarat which has issued accreditation cards for 3,000 journalists only.



Telangana was the only State in the country to have allotted a fund, issuing health cards and pensions to journalists, he said adding that efforts will be made to inaugurate the Media Bhavan by CM after Sankranti.

Recalling how most media organisations were against the TRS party during the Telangana movement from 2001 to 2014, Rama Rao said there was no support from media organisations but journalists stood by the TRS party and Telangana movement.

Telangana would soon create a record in oil seed production, the IT Minister said, adding five revolutions-green, white (dairy), pink (meat industries), blue (aquaculture and inland fisheries) and yellow (oil palm) were unfolding in the State.

Media Academy of Telangana State Chairman Allam Narayana, Chair FCC Advisory Committee, New Delhi and international journalist S Venkatnarayan, BRAOU Vice Chancellor Prof. K Seetharama Rao, and BRAOU Academic Director Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani among others took part in the two-day event that will conclude on Sunday.