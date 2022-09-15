KTR takes a jibe at Bandi Sanjay's promises, asks who is stopping them now

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KTR strongly reacted to the remarks of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay that he would give free houses, education, and medical care to the poor.



He said it is strange to see BJP's stupidity, while on one side Vishwaguru (Prime Minister Modi) is saying that there is no need for freebies, on the other hand, Karimnagar MP is promising to give free education, medicine and houses. He questioned whether BJP is ruling this country or not. "Who stopped you from providing free housing, education, and medical care?," asked KTR.

The stupidity of BJP Telangana is stupendous



While Vishwa Guru says NO Freebies, this joker MP promises Free Education, Health & Houses!



Isn't BJP governing this Nation?



Who is stopping you from legislating in parliament on Free Houses, Education & Health for entire Country? pic.twitter.com/eFx1MP2S2D — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 15, 2022

He demanded Prime Minister Modi to enact a law in Parliament on the free guarantees announced by the Telangana BJP. Minister KTR has clarified that the TRS party will fully support if the law is passed to provide free education, medical care, and houses to the poor in 28 states of the country.



BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay is conducting a public protest in GHMC. On this occasion, he promised to provide free houses, education and medical care to the poor of the state.