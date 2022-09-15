KTR takes a jibe at Bandi Sanjay's promises, asks who is stopping them now
Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KTR strongly reacted to the remarks of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay that he would give free houses, education, and medical care to the poor.
He said it is strange to see BJP's stupidity, while on one side Vishwaguru (Prime Minister Modi) is saying that there is no need for freebies, on the other hand, Karimnagar MP is promising to give free education, medicine and houses. He questioned whether BJP is ruling this country or not. "Who stopped you from providing free housing, education, and medical care?," asked KTR.
He demanded Prime Minister Modi to enact a law in Parliament on the free guarantees announced by the Telangana BJP. Minister KTR has clarified that the TRS party will fully support if the law is passed to provide free education, medical care, and houses to the poor in 28 states of the country.
BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay is conducting a public protest in GHMC. On this occasion, he promised to provide free houses, education and medical care to the poor of the state.