KTR tears into Cong over demolitions

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy whether it was a government or bulldozer company and whether he was an elected representative or real estate agent.

Lashing out at the Congress government, the BRS Working President said, “First, you demolished the homes of countless poor people under the guise of environmental protection. Then, you targeted tribal hamlets in the name of development, dismissing the land as barren, claiming even lizards wouldn’t lay eggs there.

Now, you turn to the homes of animals, committing mass slaughter. And your justification? Development? Government land? Are you a government or a bulldozer company? An elected representative or a real estate broker? Your only agenda is destruction! Your true motive is filling your coffers,” said Rama Rao.

The BRS leader questioned why Revanth Reddy’s bulldozers work nonstop on a weekend and in the dead of the night? “Why are you afraid of the Court? What are you hiding? Save HCU Bio Diversity,” he said.

The BRS leader said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came to HCU not once but twice within a month during the KCR government where he was given all security and protection. He had protested and agitated with the students seeking justice for Rohith Vemula. “Now that the Congress government is at the helm of the State, they refuse to allow us anywhere near Hyderabad Central University and deploy police to prevent us. Why this hypocrisy Rahul ji? What is your government trying to hide from the world?” said KTR.