KTR to Appear in Nampally Court Today at 11:30 AM

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) is scheduled to appear at theNampally Courttoday at 11:30 AM. The court will record KTR’s statement in connection with a case involving remarks made by Minister Konda Surekha.

The case was filed following controversial comments by Konda Surekha, and as part of the proceedings, KTR has been summoned to provide his official statement. The hearing is expected to focus on clarifying the minister's position in relation to the allegations surrounding the case.

The appearance of such a key figure in Telangana's political landscape has drawn significant attention, with political observers closely monitoring the outcome of the case. Further updates on the case proceedings are awaited as KTR’s statement is recorded in court.

