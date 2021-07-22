KTR to distribute bikes to disabled persons under 'Gift A Smile'

Telangana: Minister for IT and Municipal Adminsitration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao will distribute bikes to the disabled persons under 'Gift A Smile' programme, launched last year on the occasion of the minister's birthday.

In a tweet, the minister said that he will distribute bikes to 100 disabled persons on his birthday. "Last year on the eve of my birthday, I had personally donated 6 ambulances & our TRS MLAs & MPs joined in taking the total No. to 90! This year too, decided that the best way to celebrate is to 'Gift A Smile' in personal capacity to 100 differently abled with custom made vehicles."





This year too, decided that the best way to celebrate is to #GiftASmile in personal capacity to 100 differently abled with custom made vehicles pic.twitter.com/9YcgpHgY7S — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 22, 2021





Following the footsteps of the minister, Chennur MLA Balka Suman also joined the programme. The MLA said that he will distribute 50 vehicles to the disabled persons under 'Gift A Smile'.

Proudly following the footsteps of our inspiring and compassionate Leader KTR anna, I will be donating 50 vehicles to the the differently abled people on his birthday #GiftASmile. It's a privilege to work under his leadership. https://t.co/oAasT3cvd9 — Balka Suman (@balkasumantrs) July 22, 2021



