KTR to distribute bikes to disabled persons under 'Gift A Smile'
- KT Rama Rao to donate bikes to disables persons on his birthday
- The minister will distribute custom made vehicles to 100 people
Telangana: Minister for IT and Municipal Adminsitration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao will distribute bikes to the disabled persons under 'Gift A Smile' programme, launched last year on the occasion of the minister's birthday.
In a tweet, the minister said that he will distribute bikes to 100 disabled persons on his birthday. "Last year on the eve of my birthday, I had personally donated 6 ambulances & our TRS MLAs & MPs joined in taking the total No. to 90! This year too, decided that the best way to celebrate is to 'Gift A Smile' in personal capacity to 100 differently abled with custom made vehicles."
Following the footsteps of the minister, Chennur MLA Balka Suman also joined the programme. The MLA said that he will distribute 50 vehicles to the disabled persons under 'Gift A Smile'.