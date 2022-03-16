KTR to launch devpt works in Karimnagar tomorrow

Karimnagar: IT Minister K T Rama Rao would visit Karimnagar on March 17(Thursday) to inaugurate several development works in the city.

District Collector RV Karnan and Mayor Y Sunil Rao reviewed the arrangements being made for the minister's visit on Tuesday. They inspected the venue of the public meeting being set up at the Ramnagar MarkFed ground. The Mayor and Collector inspected the plaque being set up for the Smart City works and directed the authorities to complete all the arrangements in a timely manner. They also checked the water pylon on the Manair bridge, the 24-hour drinking water scheme and riverfront embankment works and issued appropriate directions to the staff. As the Minister is expected to inaugurate Telangana Backward Classes Job Skills and Training Center (BC Study Circle) building constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore, the Collector told concerned officials to expedite the remaining works. Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath, Deputy Commissioner Traimbakeshwar, Irrigation Department SE Siva Kumar, corporator Bonala Srikanth and others were present.