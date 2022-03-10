KTR to open Uppal theme park tomorrow

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao will be inaugurating Uppal Theme Park and Vaikunta Dhamam at Mallapur on Friday. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Uppal flyover that is being constructed under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation developed a one of its kind theme park at Uppal junction for people of all age groups. A walking track, a selfie point, a tree house with slides for kids, a washroom and two fountains are some of the features in the park.

The GHMC also constructed Vaikunta Dhamam which has bathrooms, an admin block, ash storage room, security room, two ceremonial yards, three waiting halls and three platforms for pyres.

Besides, nala development works will be also carried out at Ramanthapur under Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP). The SNDP works will address flood issues in the area.