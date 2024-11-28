KTR to roll out ‘Gurukula Baata’ from Nov November 30

Hyderabad: In the wake of the continuous deaths and tragic incidents in Gurukuls and government schools across the State, BRS party working president KT Rama Rao has announced a special programme called ‘Gurukula Baata’ from November 30 to June 7 by the party leaders to find out the conditions prevailing in the respective educational institutions.

The BRS leader said that as part of this programme, along with Gurukula educational institutions in the State, KGBV, model schools, government residential schools, and colleges will be inspected. KTR suggested that MLAs, MLCs, MPs, local public representatives, party cadres, and student wing leaders should provide support for this programme. He said that the party's student wing women leaders and party women leaders would visit girls' educational institutions on behalf of the party. The ZP chairmen, MPPs, MPTC councilors, former sarpanches and senior women leaders will visit Gurukul educational institutions, study the problems of girls and submit a report.

Expressing concern over the deaths of students in Gurukuls and the incidents of students being hospitalised due to food poisoning, KTR said that the Chief Minister was responsible for the deaths of students by destroying the governance and showing criminal negligence. He said that it was sad that 48 students died across the State within a year of the Congress party coming to power. He also said that 38 food poisoning incidents have occurred in the last year. About 886 students were admitted to the hospital after falling ill; four students died.

The BRS leader formed a study committee under the leadership of RS Praveen Kumar for the Gurukula Baata programme. He said that RS Praveen Kumar, who has immense experience in managing Gurukul educational institutions, would head the committee and give a report to the party, and the party leaders would raise the issues in the Assembly elections.