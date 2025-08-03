KTR Urges BRS Cadres to Take Jubilee Hills By-Election Seriously

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Executive President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) has urged party workers not to underestimate the importance of the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. He expressed sorrow over the untimely demise of MLA Maganti Gopinath, calling it a deeply unfortunate loss.

KTR emphasised that the by-election must be treated with full seriousness and that the party's candidate should secure a decisive victory. "Everyone from class to mass resides in Jubilee Hills," he noted, highlighting the constituency’s diverse electorate.

He also reminded party members of the welfare initiatives undertaken during the KCR-led government, including the distribution of land pattas to one lakh poor families in Hyderabad under Government Orders 58 and 59.