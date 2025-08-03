Live
- KTR Urges BRS Cadres to Take Jubilee Hills By-Election Seriously
- Prajwal Revanna assigned prisoner number after life sentence in rape case
- EC asks Tejashwi to hand over his EPIC card for investigation as it was not issued officially
- VinFast opens largest showroom in Chennai; plans 35 outlets across India by year-end
- J&K: Political parties demand action against Army officer for attacking SpiceJet employees
- Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai stays in top-three at Wyndham Championship
- Eight cooperatives join hands to launch 'Bharat' taxi service, onboard 200 drivers
- BJP was never mum on Prajwal Revanna case, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
- Pawar clan bonds together at Yugendra Pawar's engagement
- Israeli forces kill over 20 people seeking food in Gaza, say witnesses, health officials
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Executive President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) has urged party workers not to underestimate the importance of the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. He expressed sorrow over the untimely demise of MLA Maganti Gopinath, calling it a deeply unfortunate loss.
KTR emphasised that the by-election must be treated with full seriousness and that the party's candidate should secure a decisive victory. "Everyone from class to mass resides in Jubilee Hills," he noted, highlighting the constituency’s diverse electorate.
He also reminded party members of the welfare initiatives undertaken during the KCR-led government, including the distribution of land pattas to one lakh poor families in Hyderabad under Government Orders 58 and 59.