KTR urges Congress govt. to co-operate handloom industry in Siricilla

In response to the news of the crisis in Siricilla handloom industry, BRS Working President KTR expressed his concern and emphasized the importance of...

In response to the news of the crisis in Siricilla handloom industry, BRS Working President KTR expressed his concern and emphasized the importance of supporting the textile industry. The development of the textile industry in Siricilla has been significant over the past decade, thanks to the efforts of highly skilled Powerloom leaders.



He said that the BRS government has played a crucial role in supporting the industry ans urged that the Congress government should also extend their cooperation.

KTR highlighted the need to continue the various programs initiated by the BRS government and take steps to further strengthen the textile industry. "The recent news concerning the garment industry has been distressing and immediate action from the government is required," KTR said.

