KTR urges PM Modi to expedite probe into Kanch Gachibowli land issue

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has made a strong appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a post on social media platform X, urging swift action on the Kanch Gachibowli land issue. Referring to Congress leader and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's alleged role in the destruction linked to the controversial land dealings, KTR called for an expedited investigation by central agencies.

“I was pleased to hear your speech about the matter,” KTR stated in his post addressed to the Prime Minister. However, he added a note of caution, saying, “I hope this does not remain merely a matter of words.”





KTR’s comments come amid increasing political heat over land irregularities in the Kanch Gachibowli area, with the BRS demanding accountability and swift justice. The call for central intervention signals a move to intensify pressure on the ruling Congress government in Telangana.