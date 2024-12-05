KTR vows to replace Rajiv statue with Telangana Talli

Hyderabad: Stating that depicting Telangana Talli is the symbol of the greatness of Telangana society and that of poverty was not correct, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that after four years, his party’s government would remove the statue of Rajiv Gandhi and place the correct statue of Telangana Talli.

Addressing a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan, the BRS working president recalled that party chief K Chandrashekar Rao had designed this statue in 2007, and that it was not proper to say they would remove the traces of KCR.

The BRS leader said that there was nothing to celebrate in the last one year by the Congress party. The Telangana Bhavan has become ‘Janata Garage’, where the people affected with problems are coming here, he added.

KTR said that the Chief Minister was lying that a large sum of money was going only for repaying the interest on loans. He said that for every rupee of income the State government gets, 47 paisa goes towards the employees’ salaries, pensions, and payment of interests, and 53 paisa remains, and even if the Centre doesn’t give money, the State could sustain. “What is the government doing with that 53 paisa? Is it giving it to the Congress high command?” asked KTR.

He also pointed out that, as per the socio-economic survey, the development expenditure of the BRS government was 74 per cent, which was the highest in the country. He said that the BRS government gave Rs 5,944 crore as revenue surplus to the Congress government.