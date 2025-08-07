KTR wishes on National Handloom Day, Praises Telangana Weavers

BRS Working President and former Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) extended heartfelt greetings to handloom artisans in a message commemorating National Handloom Day. In his remarks, KTR praised Telangana's weavers for their remarkable skill, particularly noting their ability to weave sarees small enough to fit in a matchbox.

KTR expressed admiration for the dedication of handloom workers who have sustained a stable presence in the industry by honouring the craftsmanship passed down through generations. His sentiments were shared in a post on social media platform X.

The former minister recalled a time when the livelihoods of weavers suffered under a previous unity government, asserting that the BRS regime has since revitalised the sector. He credited Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) with implementing innovative schemes aimed at bringing back handloom workers who had migrated to places like Surat and Bhiwandi in search of employment.

KTR highlighted numerous initiatives by the BRS government designed to support weavers, including Chenetha Mitra, Netannaku Cheyutha, Netanna Bima, Bathukamma sarees, loan waivers, and pensions. He acknowledged the hard work of handloom artisans, stating, “They have turned their nerves into bundles, their blood into colours, their hearts into hearts, and their sweat into sarees, bringing civilization to mankind.”