KTR writes to CM demanding Rs 500 bonus for coarse rice

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, on Friday lashed out at the Congress government for being extremely negligent regarding the promises given to the farmers of the State and also demanded the release of Rs 500 bonus for the coarse rice.

The BRS leader demanded the government fulfill the promise of paying Rs 500 bonus to all the farmers as promised during the elections. KTR criticised the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the State government for not deciding on the Rs 500 bonus for coarse rice and the Rythu Bharosa assistance for this rainy season. In the same way, even though the rainy season is over, the farmers were still unable to receive the Bharosa.

KTR wrote a letter to CM Revanth Reddy to this effect. The Congress Manifesto clearly states that the paddy grown by farmers would be provided with a bonus of Rs 500. He said that this government cheated the farmers by not paying them a bonus in the last season. He said that the farmers were confused as there was no announcement from the government regarding the bonus for coarse paddy even in this season. He said that if the bonus is announced only for the superfine variety, it means cheating the entire State's farmers. He highlighted that the Congress government also knows that more than 80 per cent farmers were producing paddy.