  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

KTR’s premonition: Team to Korea will justify spending Rs 1.5 lakh crore

KTR’s premonition: Team to Korea will justify spending Rs 1.5 lakh crore
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Welcoming a delegation being sent to Korea to study the riverfront development in Seoul, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Sunday...

Hyderabad: Welcoming a delegation being sent to Korea to study the riverfront development in Seoul, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Sunday that the delegation would come back with excellent results and justify spending Rs 1.5 lakh crore of public money.

Taking to X on the government order being issued for sending a delegation of 18 officials to study the riverfront development in Seoul, Rao said, “My compliments to the Telangana Govt on sending a team of experts, environmentalists, hydrologists, engineers, and bureaucrats to study the riverfront development in Seoul. I am sure they will come back with excellent results and justify spending Rs 1.5 lakh crores (approximately USD 18 billion) of public money.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick