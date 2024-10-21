KTR’s premonition: Team to Korea will justify spending Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Hyderabad: Welcoming a delegation being sent to Korea to study the riverfront development in Seoul, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Sunday that the delegation would come back with excellent results and justify spending Rs 1.5 lakh crore of public money.

Taking to X on the government order being issued for sending a delegation of 18 officials to study the riverfront development in Seoul, Rao said, “My compliments to the Telangana Govt on sending a team of experts, environmentalists, hydrologists, engineers, and bureaucrats to study the riverfront development in Seoul. I am sure they will come back with excellent results and justify spending Rs 1.5 lakh crores (approximately USD 18 billion) of public money.”