Live
- Meet ‘Missile Rani’: Mastermind behind India’s Agni-V Missile Project
- The importance of data authenticity & credibility
- 39 pc of workforce hail mental health programmes at job
- Schools shut as heavy rains disrupt life in Bengaluru
- Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari loses in final, wins silver medal
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Great Deal on iPhone 15 Plus; Should You Buy Now or Wait?
- Students from 11 states participate in ITU-WTSA robotics challenge
- Amit Shah in Gujarat on Tuesday to attend key events
- Deepika bags sixth Archery World Cup Final medal with silver in Mexico
- Kashi to Emerge as Healthcare Hub, Announces PM Modi
Just In
KTR’s premonition: Team to Korea will justify spending Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Highlights
Hyderabad: Welcoming a delegation being sent to Korea to study the riverfront development in Seoul, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Sunday...
Hyderabad: Welcoming a delegation being sent to Korea to study the riverfront development in Seoul, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Sunday that the delegation would come back with excellent results and justify spending Rs 1.5 lakh crore of public money.
Taking to X on the government order being issued for sending a delegation of 18 officials to study the riverfront development in Seoul, Rao said, “My compliments to the Telangana Govt on sending a team of experts, environmentalists, hydrologists, engineers, and bureaucrats to study the riverfront development in Seoul. I am sure they will come back with excellent results and justify spending Rs 1.5 lakh crores (approximately USD 18 billion) of public money.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS