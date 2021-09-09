KTR's stance rekindles hopes among nominated post wannabes

Hyderabad:The announcement of TRS working president KT Rama Rao to provide 500 nominated posts has once again raised hopes of party leaders, who are waiting for the posts as they began lobbying.

In a meeting of the TRS city unit, KTR assured posts to all activists who have worked for the party. He also said he would take responsibility to fill the corporations' posts and other nominated posts with the party leaders.

The nominated posts have been elusive for the TRS leaders for the last seven years. Except a few, now and then, a large number of posts have been kept vacant by the government. These posts have been a surprise element for the TRS leaders because most were given to leaders who jumped into TRS or were given at a time when there were elections.

For example, the CM gave the Forest Development Corporation post to Vonteru Pratap Reddy, who was with the Congress and joined TRS. Recently leaders from Huzurabad including Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao, B Srinivas, were given the nominated posts of chiefs of BC Commission and SC Corporation respectively.

The CM and other leaders are understood to have noticed that there is a growing dissent among the party cadre for the 'inordinate delay' in giving nominated posts. "The party leadership has collected information from districts from senior leaders. It was found that many leaders were unhappy as they could not get any post even after seven years of TRS government," said a senior leader.

The party leaders would also get the party posts as the committees were being formed in districts. This exercise will be going on till September 20. Now, with an aim to pacify such leaders, the party has decided to give the nominated posts. Party leaders believe that these posts may be given during the Dussehra, as by that time the party would have finished constitution of the committees and take up nominated posts.