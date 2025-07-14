KUDA chairman highlights robust first year

Hanumakonda:Venkat ramReddy Enagala, chairman, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), here on Sunday released a statement detailing significant progress and plans for Warangal. Marking one year in office from July 2024, he highlighted KUDA’s efforts to enhance infrastructure, boost tourism and drive overall development, aiming to transform Warangal into a metropolitan hub.

Key accomplishments under his leadership include coordinating the Warangal Master Plan-2041, a blueprint covering 181 villages and 1,805 sq. km, which was launched by CM Revanth Reddy. KUDA expedited the completion of the Kaloji Convention Centre in Balasamudram, a Rs 95- crore project, inaugurated by the CM on November 19, 2024. To address staffing needs, approval was secured to appoint 27 contract employees.

A major financial initiative involved initiating land pooling for approximately 100 acres, projected to benefit KUDA by Rs 150 crore. Furthermore, Rs 107 crore was secured with the CM’s assistance to clear long-pending land acquisition payments for the Inner Ring Road (IRR), resolving a decade-old issue. KUDA also supported the conduct of the Miss World-2025 event, which partially took place in Warangal, successfully showcasing the district globally. To secure KUDA’s assets, a unique Katha number was obtained for its land holdings, preventing encroachment. The Elkathurthi Junction, Warangal’s gateway, was also completed at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

Several vital projects are in progress, including coordinating for a 13-km IRR and Rail Over Bridge (Rs 150 crore); nearing completion (90%) are the Bhadrakali Temple Mada Veedulu (Rs 30 crore) and desilting of Bhadrakali Lake with Navagraha islands (Rs 10 crore), aimed at boosting tourism.

Renovation of the Kakatiya Musical Garden is also 90% complete. Construction of a six-storey modern Warangal bus station is underway; projects to develop Gundu Cheruvu (Ekasila Park) and the Warangal Fort surroundings are progressing to attract more visitors. Efforts are accelerating for various regular development works across constituencies.

Looking ahead, KUDA has proposed ambitious projects like a 41-km Outer Ring Road, a cable car and glass bridge connecting Bhadrakali Lake (Rs 60 crore under PPP), and expanding the Master Plan 2041 to cover 271 revenue villages. Plans include a 100-acre Oxygen Park (Rs 10 crore, PPP), and developing Dammera and Bestham Cheruvu lakes as tourist spots.

KUDA aims to become self-reliant, mobilising Rs 700 to Rs 1000 crore from financial institutions, reducing the government burden.

Enagala stressed that transforming Warangal into the next growing IT hub requires continued support from the CM. He noted that relocating the current dump yard is crucial for this vision, potentially generating revenue and energy.

“Early completion of RoBs will also accelerate development,” he said.

The chairman conveyed his gratitude to the CM, his Cabinet, district MLAs, and the KUDA staff, including VC&MD Ashwini Tanaji Wakade, for their instrumental support in realising these initiatives.