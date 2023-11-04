Kukatpally Congress candidate campaigns in Balaji Nagar, learns people problems

Live
KUKATPALLY: Congress candidate Bandi Ramesh conducted the door-door campaign at Balaji Nagar Division B block in Kukatpally and learned about the problems of the people where they said that they have not received white ration cards, no proper drainage system and alleged that the BRS government has not provided 10 kg rice to poor. The Parents of youth who had high hopes for their children have expressed concern over the unemployment.
Ramesh expressed his anger towards BRS and KCR, stating that they have become wealthy while the poor suffer. He said that Sonia Gandhi has recognised the plight of the poor and implemented a rare guarantee scheme to help them. Ramesh said that as the Congress party's candidate he understands their struggles and assured that they will be provided all the welfare schemes after Congress comes to power. He urged the people to vote for congress to defeat BRS.
Senior leaders, youth leaders, activists, and residents from different castes, including Jahangir, Sunil, Shriram, and Akbar.