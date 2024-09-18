Kumari Aunty Donates Rs 50,000 to Telangana CM Relief Fund

Hyderabad: Kumari Aunty, the well-known street food vendor known for her popular delicacies, has made a significant contribution to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. In a gesture of goodwill, she donated Rs 50,000 to support various relief initiatives.

Kumari Aunty, who has become a beloved figure in the local food scene, presented the donation to the Chief Minister's office, underscoring her commitment to the community. Her contribution is expected to aid in various relief efforts and support those in need across the state.

The Chief Minister’s office expressed gratitude for Kumari Aunty’s generous donation, highlighting the importance of community support during challenging times. This act of kindness reflects the strong community spirit and solidarity among Hyderabad’s residents.