Kumkum Archana’ from Aug 11-13 for ‘Akhand Bharat’

Hyderabad : The Sri Subramanyam Swamy Temple, Skandagiri Math in Secunderabad, would be organising the Shri Vidya Koti Kumkum Archana Mahayagna for the progress of the country, world peace, and welfare of the people from August 11 to 13 at the temple premises.

The programme would be taken up under the guidance of Swamy Abhishek Bahmachari Maharaj (Varanasi), a grand ritual, Shri Vidya Koti Kumkum Archana Mahayagna, that will involve the recitation of one crore (10 million) names of Goddess Lalita Tripura Sundari and offerings made with kumkum (vermilion) and khir.

According to the organisers, as many as 1,000 Suhasini women would participate in the ritual, along with saints, scholars, and professors from across the country. This ritual has been performed earlier in Chennai, Kanchipuram, New Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai, Prayagraj, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Jaipur and is now being organised in the State capital. The three-day schedule of events from August 11 to 13 includes daily rituals from 7 am, mandap puja, cultural programmes, BhagavatiRajopachar puja, and kumkumarchana puja.