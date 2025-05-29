Kurnool-Raichur Inter-State Highway Turns Into a Death Trap: Traffic Halted, Locals Demand Immediate Action

Gadwal: The inter-state highway connecting Kurnool and Raichur has turned into a nightmare for commuters, especially in the stretch between Mittadoddi and Balgera villages in Gattu Mandal. The condition of this vital road deteriorated drastically following heavy rains on Wednesday night, which led to severe damage of the already crumbling road infrastructure.

On Thursday morning, two lorries got stuck in the deep slush, completely halting vehicular movement along the route. This incident highlights the hazardous state of the road, which has now become nearly impassable.

Local residents expressed strong anger over the situation, stating that the road widening and improvement project had been initiated almost three years ago but still remains incomplete. Despite repeated appeals and visible public inconvenience, the work has seen little progress, reportedly due to the negligence of both the authorities and elected representatives.

“The lack of accountability from the officials, combined with political apathy, has left the road filled with potholes and large craters, making it look more like a series of ponds than a transportation route,” a frustrated resident shared.

This road, being an important link between Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, sees frequent inter-state travel. Commuters from all three states are now facing immense difficulties, leading to calls for immediate action.

Both the local population and interstate travelers are urging concerned authorities to respond without further delay. They are demanding that the road construction work be expedited and completed at the earliest. Additionally, they are appealing to local political leaders to take initiative and ensure the work resumes and progresses steadily.

As monsoon intensifies, the situation is expected to worsen unless urgent remedial measures are taken. The road’s current state poses a serious threat to public safety and economic activity, and swift action is the need of the hour.